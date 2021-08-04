iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives $18.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 5,410,758 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,828,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 989,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.01 million, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

