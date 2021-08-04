$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to report sales of $540,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Soligenix posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Soligenix.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Soligenix by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soligenix by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90,132 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Soligenix by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Soligenix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 2,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,736. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soligenix (SNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.