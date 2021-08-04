Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THLLY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 3,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72.

Thales Company Profile

