Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. 1,342,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.41. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEE. lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

