Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. 313,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,151. Black Hills has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

