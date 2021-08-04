Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $163.50

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.52. 584,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $68,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

