Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

BLKB traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.95. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,751 shares of company stock worth $786,248 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

