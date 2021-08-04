Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $132.00. 205,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

