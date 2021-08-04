Anchor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,227.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $13,227.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00844491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00094887 BTC.

About Anchor

ANCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

