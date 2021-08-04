BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. 121,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,202. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83.

