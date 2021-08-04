BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MYI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $15.19.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.