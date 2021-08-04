Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

BNL traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. 889,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.12.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

