Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

PYPL stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.19. 156,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

