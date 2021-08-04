Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to Hold

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBIO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,988. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

