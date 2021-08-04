BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Announces Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. 598,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,326. The company has a market capitalization of $450.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $712,118.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099 in the last three months. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlueLinx stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of BlueLinx worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.