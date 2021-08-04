e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 718,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.44 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

