Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,197,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,712. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

