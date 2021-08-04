Mithril Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $43.22 million and $7.62 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00427591 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.