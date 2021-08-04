Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits One Day Volume of $332,258.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $38.07 million and $332,258.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00142262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,821.85 or 1.00014228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00850492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

