$633.07 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post sales of $633.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $639.53 million. Waters posted sales of $593.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

WAT stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $399.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waters by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

