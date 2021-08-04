$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

HSIC traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $77.30. 1,141,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.78. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.