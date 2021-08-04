SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%.
SPWR traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 390,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $57.52.
A number of research firms recently commented on SPWR. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
