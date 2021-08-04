SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%.

SPWR traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 390,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWR. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.