Arbidex Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Arbidex has a market cap of $384,409.43 and approximately $88,827.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.39 or 0.00842543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00094771 BTC.

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

