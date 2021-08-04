UniLend (UFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $20.65 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.39 or 0.00842543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00094771 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

