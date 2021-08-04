Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 158,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,181. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

