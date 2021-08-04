574 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 96,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,932. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.