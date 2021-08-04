Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.11. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.94. 3,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,325 shares of company stock worth $1,398,374. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

