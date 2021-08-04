Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 1,494 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

