Founders Capital Management Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $159.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $160.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

