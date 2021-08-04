Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tennant stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

