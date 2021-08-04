Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,209.80

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $167,209.80 and $5,489.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,462,081 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

