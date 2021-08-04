Name Change Token (NCT) Trading 244.6% Higher This Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 244.6% higher against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $528,072.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00845770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00094986 BTC.

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 44,654,766 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

