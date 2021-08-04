Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) versus Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Critical Contrast

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Betterware de Mexico and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Poshmark 0 3 6 0 2.67

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Poshmark has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.26%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Poshmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.88 $15.87 million $0.47 96.68 Poshmark $262.08 million 9.95 $16.84 million $1.25 27.56

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Poshmark beats Betterware de Mexico on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

