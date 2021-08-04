Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 45,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,582. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 474,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 84.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

