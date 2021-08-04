Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.52. 105,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. The stock has a market cap of $254.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $259.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

