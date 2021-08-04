Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. 7,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,142. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

