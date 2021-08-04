BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BP traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.48.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

