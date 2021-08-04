Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.36. 18,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,043. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

