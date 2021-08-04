Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 106,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,708.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,492.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

