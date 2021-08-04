$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $988.25 million to $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $967.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

DPZ stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $537.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,094. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.54. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,497 shares of company stock worth $17,802,093 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

