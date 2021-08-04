Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s 3rd Largest Position

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,534 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 40.6% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 2,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $121.80. 134,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $216.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.27. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

