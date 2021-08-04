Trust Investment Advisors Has $892,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 75.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $190.60. 90,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

