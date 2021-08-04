Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $122.05 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 6.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $122,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. 40,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,448. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

