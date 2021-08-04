Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 151,820 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,843,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.03. 53,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

