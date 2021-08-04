Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal Sells 5,000 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven R. Boal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 20,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,543. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

