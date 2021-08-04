Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 541 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $115.07. The company had a trading volume of 272,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

