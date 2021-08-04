Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,013 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. 604,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,681. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

