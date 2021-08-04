Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 155,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,293. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

