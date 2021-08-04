Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Makes New $30.46 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 591,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,461,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 85,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

