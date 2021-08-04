$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.59 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $878.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,870.26.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $54.30 on Friday, reaching $1,630.00. 13,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,685. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,045.97 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,488.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

